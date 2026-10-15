why do I keep choosing people who don't choose me?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/741why do I keep choosing people who don't choose me?A recording from Grace Grossmann's live videoGrace Grossmann and Sanaiyah GurnamalOct 15, 2026741ShareTranscriptGet more from Grace Grossmann in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksLive with GraceSubscribeAuthorsGrace GrossmannSanaiyah GurnamalRecent Postshow to attract the love you wantOct 27 • Grace Grossmann and Sanaiyah GurnamalWhy Return to Childhood to Understand Who We Are NowOct 20 • Grace Grossmann and Sanaiyah Gurnamalfor the mum's who know they are meant for moreMay 27 • Grace Grossmannwhat it means to go within Dec 23, 2025 • Grace GrossmannHow to get out of stress modeOct 13, 2025 • Grace Grossmann and Iva G. Biz + Human DesignPause. Reflect. BE proud of your progress.Jul 8, 2025 • Grace Grossmann and Astrid SadayaStepping Out of Your Comfort Zone is a Key to Loving YourselfJun 26, 2025 • Grace Grossmann