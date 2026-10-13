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Hi friends,

I spend my days with small children, and one thing never stops astonishing me:

They ask for what they need.

Out loud, without strategy,

without wondering if it’s too much.

When a child wants to be held, she says so.

When she’s not chosen for the game, she feels it, says it, and cries hysterically…

Then a few minutes later she’s laughing again as if nothing happened!?!?!?

Im always amazed at how quickly they can change and can let go.

Somewhere along the way, many of us learn to do the opposite.

We learn to wait, to hint, to be easy, to be low-maintenance, to earn it.

Then, in love, we find ourselves pouring everything into the person who keeps one foot out of the door, wondering what we did wrong.

That was me…

Since the puppy arrived, I’ve noticed something.

She chooses me completely, every single time, with no games and no mixed signals.

She’s not wondering whether she’s too much, but embodies her divine present being!

It makes me realise how rare that kind of clear, uncomplicated choosing is, and how many of us have been trained to find it boring and to chase the opposite.

That’s the question I’m taking into Wednesday’s live:

Why do we keep choosing people who don’t choose us?

I’ll be talking it through with Sanaiyah Gurnamal, a love and relationship coach, Master ThetaHealing® instructor and host of the Project Loving Myself podcast.

She has worked with more than 10,000 women on the patterns that keep them in the wrong relationships or struggling to find love at all.

After nearly a decade of her own heartbreak, she called in her soulmate and is now married with three kids.

Wednesday, October 14, 7 pm CST → [RSVP

Free. 30 to 40 minutes, with time for your questions.

If you can’t make it, the recording will be here afterwards.

You don’t need to have anything figured out.

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Come with your questions, or just come to listen.

If you’d like to arrive with a little more clarity, Sanaiyah’s free two-minute Love Blocks Quiz names the pattern running your love life here.

A transparent note: that’s an affiliate link, so I may earn a commission if someone later enrols in one of Sanaiyah’s programs. The lives and the quiz are free either way.

Sleep well tonight.

If your thoughts start racing, you know my advice: shoes on, even for 15 minutes.

If its too late for a walk, take a few minutes to breathe.

Repeat: I have everything i need and more.

You ARE Love.

With gratitude,

Grace

PS. Our podcast from last year reminding you how to forgive and let go is here:

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