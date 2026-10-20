Why Return to Childhood to Understand Who We Are Now

it is important to return to your childhood to heal your current patterns and behaviours…

Sanaiyah reminded me we have to return to our childhood.

It holds so much wisdom in why we act the way we do now.

You probably have children, or nieces or nephews.

Do you see the way they act? They imitate you.

As a kindergarten teacher, I know this.

But now? You are acting out, or playing up, because of your childhood events.

This is what Sanaiyah reminded me of when she shared how she was forced to share with her brother, and then told she was “selfish.”

Hence why she became an overgiver.

As for me? I am the fixer.

Or rather, was. For many years. Most of my life, aha.

As a healer, I would help others from a place of wanting to save them, even past partners. I did a lot of inner work over the past six years to now feel ready for a relationship again.

what are you???

If you want to see the pattern running your own love life, Sanaiyah has a free two-minute Love Blocks Quiz.

Take it here →

A transparent note: that’s an affiliate link, so I may earn a commission if someone later enrols in one of Sanaiyah’s programs. The lives and the quiz are free either way.

You can also watch our full half-hour conversation again above.

If this is stirring something in you, join us for our final live together next Monday, same time: How to Attract the Love You Want.

Monday, October 26, 7 pm CST [RSVP]

With gratitude and a sleepy puppy on my lap,

Grace 💛

Thank you Kate E. Juliet, Florence Acosta, and many others for tuning into my live video with Sanaiyah Gurnamal! Join me for my next live video in the app.