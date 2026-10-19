For the woman who is ready to stop overgiving, reclaim her worth, and attract a love that meets her where she is, join us live tomorrow at 7 pm CST for free, with your queries.

You’ve always been the one who gives.

The caretaker. The family maker. The shoulder to cry on.

The one who remembers, checks in, holds space, and makes sure everyone else is okay.

Somewhere along the way, you forgot to ask yourself:

But who’s taking care of me?

Especially as women, we’re often taught to give, nurture, support, and put others first.

We’re praised for being selfless, holding everything together, for being the strong one.

But we’re rarely taught how to receive.

When we carry this pattern into our romantic relationships, it can be incredibly difficult to step out of the role we’ve always known.

I can speak from experience.

I used to mother my ex. In fact, it was a pattern in my past relationships…

I’d worry about him to the point of trying to therapise him, taking responsibility for things that were never mine to fix.

Giving him excuses because of his past and trauma…

This pattern wasn’t just in romantic relationships, but I found myself doing the same with family and friends.

As a yoga teacher, well-being coach, and self-help writer, I was always looking for ways to help. To heal. To guide. Sometimes, if I’m honest, to save.

Until I burnt out.

Here’s what I’ve finally come to understand:

You are not here to save anyone.

You are not here to change anyone.

You cannot love someone into becoming who you need them to be.

(big realisation: you cannot change anyone!!!!)

You can support someone.

You can love them deeply.

But, and BIG BUT(!) - their healing is theirs to do.

And yours is yours.

What if overgiving isn’t love, but a pattern?

Sometimes, we give so much because, somewhere deep down, we’ve learnt that being needed is the same as being loved.

That if we’re helpful enough, understanding enough, patient enough, or accommodating enough, we’ll finally receive the love we’re longing for.

So we keep giving.

We explain away the lack of effort.

We make excuses for the inconsistency.

We offer understanding when what we really need is reciprocity.

Without realising it, we abandon ourselves in the hope someone else won’t abandon us… thats what I did. Now read that again.

Do you relate??

What if the reason you’re exhausted in love isn’t that you’re loving too deeply, but because you’re carrying too much of the relationship alone?

You don’t have to earn love by being useful.

You don’t have to heal someone to deserve to be chosen.

And you don’t have to shrink your needs to make someone else’s life more comfortable.

You have to fill your own cup first.

I say this as a kindergarten teacher, a woman who spends her days caring for little ones, and someone who is deliberately taking time for herself this weekend to rest, recover, and recharge.

Because even those of us who dedicate our lives to helping others need to learn when to stop giving.

Rest isn’t selfish. Boundaries aren’t unkind. Choosing yourself doesn’t mean you love others any less.

It means you’re learning to love without leaving yourself behind.

When you give from depletion, fear, or the need to be needed, you can find yourself giving in the hope of receiving something in return.

Reassurance. Security. Validation. The feeling that you’re finally enough.

But when you begin to nurture yourself, honour your needs, and give from a place of peace rather than pressure, something shifts.

You stop chasing reciprocity from people who aren’t willing to meet you halfway.

You stop confusing potential with partnership.

You start making space for a relationship where care flows both ways.

Not because you’ve mastered some secret manifestation technique, but because you’re no longer willing to abandon yourself for the possibility of being loved.

If you’d like a head start, Sanaiyah has a free two-minute Love Blocks Quiz that names the pattern running your love life here. A transparent note: that’s an affiliate link, so I may earn a commission if someone later enrols in one of Sanaiyah’s programs. The lives and the quiz are free either way.

What if I told you that you’re already enough?

Not when you’ve healed every wound.

Not when you’ve become the perfect partner.

Not when you’ve learnt to give just the right amount.

You are enough right now.

You are a divine being worthy of love, care, tenderness, and reciprocity.

You deserve a relationship and friendships where you can soften, where you can receive. Where you don’t have to be the therapist, the mother, the fixer, or the one holding everything together.

Love where you can simply be.

Perhaps attracting the right relationship begins not with doing more, giving more, or becoming more, but with recognising that you were never required to earn your worth in the first place.

This is the work: learning to give without depleting yourself, to love without losing yourself, and to receive without feeling guilty.

Because the goal isn’t to become less loving.

It’s to stop leaving yourself out of the love you give.

Let’s talk about it tomorrow

Tomorrow, Sanaiyah and I are going live on Substack to explore:

Why You Give So Much and Get So Little Back

We’ll dive into the patterns that keep us overgiving in love, why we can find ourselves attracted to relationships that leave us depleted, and how we can begin creating space for the kind of connection we truly desire.

Bring your questions. Bring your experiences.

Bring the part of you that’s ready for something different.

This conversation is for the woman who’s tired of doing all the emotional heavy lifting and ready to welcome a love that feels mutual, nourishing, and real.

The live is free. Join us tomorrow on Substack at 7 pm CST.

RSVP HERE!

Let’s stop trying to earn the love we already deserve and remember WE are the love we deserve first.

With gratitude

Grace

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