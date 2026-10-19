Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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MRI's avatar
MRI
Oct 19

Grace, I know this experience from my own life. For years, I took responsibility for people I cared about, believing that giving more would somehow make things better. Eventually, I understood that I could offer love, time and support without carrying the consequences of another person’s choices. Learning to leave something for myself did not make me less caring. It allowed me to remain present without losing myself.

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
James M. Dakis's avatar
James M. Dakis
Oct 19

Very powerful, Grace. Although you seem to be speaking not only as a woman but mostly to women, this applies to anyone and everyone. Thank you.

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