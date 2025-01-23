By this point in the new year, most people have already given up on their goals.

80% of people slip back into old habits and feel stuck. Again.

But that doesn’t have to be you.

Yes, building sustainable habits is hard.

But with the right mindset and approach, you can create lasting change—one step at a time.

Today I will share three (plus one bonus trick for fast growth!) real but simple tips to make your goals into habits and essentially into your lifestyle.

It can be hard, but it is about knowing who you are and what you want out of your life…. and making it happen!

I know this firsthand.

Four years ago, I was hospitalized in a mental clinic after a breakdown.

Now, I’m in my final year of studying to become a kindergarten teacher (in my third language, German!), thriving, and waking up daily at 5 a.m. (you don’t have to, but I love it) to practice yoga, journaling, and grounding. Plus, I’m working on passion projects that truly light me up.

I’ve learned how to cultivate balance and inner peace. (I had it as my baseline beforehand having practised yoga for over a decade, it has become a part of who I am, as writing is, for example.)

Life will always be busy—you can’t change that.

But *drum roll* you can’t always use this as an excuse otherwise you will always stay in your comfort zone and your life won’t change.

You can shift your mindset, implement small strategies, and start living a life that feels fulfilling instead of falling into endless doom scrolling or the golden excuse of “not having enough time”.

Discipline and dedication are the foundation.

If you show up consistently, you will grow. And I’m here to help you get there.

Before we get started, here is how you can make this year your best year yet, with my guidance and support of like-minded individuals on their healing journey…

Introducing: Healing Hearts Hub

I created Healing Hearts Hub for those who are serious about personal growth.

It’s a safe, supportive space for dedicated individuals on their healing journey—ready to grow and glow together.

This community meets twice a month at the same time for:

Journaling workshops (with the help of my new self-healing journal!)

Coaching sessions

And a safe space with prompts and reflections ready for you to engage with whenever you need to (plus others in the same boat as you!).

Think about it—two hours a month can create massive shifts in your mindset, habits, and progress toward your goals.

Isn’t that much time out of your life, right? How much time do you spend on social media scrolling?

Because at the end of the day, it’s all about where you focus your time, effort, and energy. If you’re ready to break the cycle and commit to real change, this is your sign to start.

Yesterday I went live on Instagram to talk about the benefits of group coaching with the queen of Neuroscience, group coaching and hypnosis facilitator, Farah. Check it out and find out when people are together, they have so much more potential to grow!

Why Your Goals Aren’t Working (Yet)

Most people set goals and think, If I just write them down and do it every day, I’ll get there eventually.

Then you get tired and it just doesn’t fit you or your schedule, I get it.

But that’s not how it works.

Goals aren’t just about writing a to-do list.

They require a mix of intentional action, self-reflection, and gratitude to build momentum.

Here are three key lessons to embrace if you want to make your goals work for you:

1) Be More, Do Less

This month’s motto!

Most goal-setting advice focuses on doing more—more hustle, more productivity, more effort. But real success starts with being more.

Ask yourself:

→ What are my values?

→ What am I truly passionate about?

→ How can I align my daily habits with my authentic self?

Instead of just chasing a goal, embody the version of yourself who has already achieved it.

→ Write down how it feels to have reached your goal.

→ Describe an ideal day where you feel proud of yourself.

→ And be proud of yourself now, in every step of the journey.

The moment I started practising self-acceptance and celebrating small wins, everything began to flow effortlessly.

2) Forgive Yourself—Nobody is Perfect

Perfectionism is one of the biggest goal-killers.

You’ll have days where you fall off track. You’ll make mistakes. You’ll feel unmotivated. And that’s okay.

NOBODY IS PERFECT! So please, don’t strive towards perfection.

Strive towards your route of imperfections and embrace them along the way.

Instead of beating yourself up, practice self-compassion.

Growth isn’t about being perfect—it’s about showing up even when it’s messy.

Every “failure” is just feedback. The quicker you forgive yourself and learn from it, the easier it will be to keep going.

3) Get 1% Better Every Day

No, I haven’t read Atomic Habits and won’t proceed to tell you how you need to read it, but I do agree with the factor of “1%” long heard before that book came out…

Just think about it: Massive change doesn’t happen overnight.

It happens through tiny, consistent actions.

The key? Focus on progress, not perfection.

→ If you improve by just 1% every day, you’ll be 37 times better in a year.

→ If you wait for the “perfect time,” you’ll be in the same place next year.

Small steps, taken daily, add up to huge transformations.

Ok, there’s one more big factor to making habits work for you….

4) Community brings accountability

One key component of life that leads to more satisfaction is strong social connections—which include being part of a community.

When you are in a safe space with like-minded individuals with similar values and goals, then there is wayyyyyyyyyy more room for you to reach your potential!

Being actively engaged in a community provides:

A sense of belonging – Feeling connected to others reduces loneliness.

Support in tough times – Friends and neighbours can offer emotional and practical help.

Purpose and meaning – Contributing to a group fosters fulfilment.

Increased happiness – Studies show that social bonds are linked to well-being.

Ready to Stop Dreaming and Start Doing?

If you’re dedicated to your healing and growth, I warmly invite you to join Healing Hearts Hub where you will effectively grow in confidence, calmness and compassion (towards yourself and others!).

Together, we’ll create momentum, cultivate peace, and support each other in building a life that feels truly GOOD!

Two hours a month. Small steps, every day. A lifetime of change.

Are you ready? Let’s grow together.

See you in Healing Hearts Hub! Hosted on Mighty Networks, you can download it as an app and again, no pressure to check in every day - you can feel free to use it to your benefit.

With love and gratitude,

Grace