Hey sunshine seeker,

You can be the sunshine, and not always seek the sun outside for a smile and a moment of calm.

Why do you think many people (even strangers) see me as sunshine?

I embody optimism.

Always have, always will.

Doesn’t mean I haven’t had it hard — quite the opposite.

I have CHOSEN to show up and shine still.

It is those who shine brightest that have hurt the most. From losing my best friend at 21 to a mental breakdown at 25, I have had my dealings with life, too.

I have healed my mental health issues holistically and help others to.

You didn’t come here to live half a life…

Although the majority of people do…

Not you. Not anymore.

You didn’t come here to dim your light, to survive another Monday, or to numb your way through the day.

You came here to feel.

To heal.

To thrive.

That’s what this work is about.

We don’t just cleanse chakras.

We remember who you are — beneath the fear, the expectations, the pain.

You are a light being. You are divine. You are ready.

If you feel the call — even a whisper — it’s your soul saying: It’s time.

We’re ready to walk this with you.

Here are our two offerings.

🌈 Package 1: The Deep Alignment Journey

A complete chakra healing immersion over 10 weeks.

• Total: 21 sessions (30 minutes each)

• €70 per session or €1,295 upfront

• Frequency: 2 sessions per week

This package offers progressive alignment and deep emotional/energetic clearing— perfect for those ready to fully commit to their inner transformation with consistent support and attunement.

🌈 Package 2: The Soul Map Package

Customised healing based on your current life themes and energetic needs.

• Initial Session (60 minutes) – €120

A full chakra diagnosis + targeted healing session to begin your journey.

• Follow-up Sessions (45 minutes each) – €90

Estimated 3–5 sessions, depending on your personal goals and healing path.

Ideal for those navigating a life transition, recurring emotional challenge, or physical/emotional symptoms with no clear origin.

We begin where your soul needs us most.

One chakra at a time.

With love and light,

Grace & Bettya

Message Grace Grossmann

PS. Remember, being either a paid subscriber or paid member of my community, Healing Hearts Hub, you receive a 50% discount on these chakra cleansing healing journeys!