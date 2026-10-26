Sick of hearing “you attract what you are”?

I hear you. I felt that way too.

Especially after dating one too many men who weren't ready to commit fully.

And I was the one giving fully.

But here's what I've come to realise: we attract who we are in the moment. Not necessarily who we want to be, or who we're becoming, but who we are right now.

This doesn't just apply to relationships.

It applies to the circumstances, opportunities and experiences we invite into our lives.

Moving to Costa Rica 13 months ago taught me this.

I was ready to expand, to trust, to say yes to a different life. And somehow, God heard me.

After last night's book launch (six years in the making of self-publishing!!! Proof that it's never too late), I find myself feeling exactly where I'm meant to be, at the right time.

As I write in my book: You're never anywhere you're not supposed to be.

Tonight, we're bringing this conversation full circle!

🌿 Join Sunaiyah and me for our final Substack Live of three, at 7pm CST.

We'll be exploring how to attract the love you actually want.

A little disclaimer: I'm not in a relationship, so I'm certainly not claiming to be the love guru here!

But I am learning something important:

I'm finally attracting differently because I'm finally getting clear about what I want.

I never got clear before I drew near.

And that starts within. Reflecting on who I am, what I value and the kind of love I truly want to welcome into my life.

Come join us for an honest conversation about love, self-worth, clarity and choosing differently.

🕖 Tonight's times:

- Costa Rica: 7pm (CST)

- California: 6pm (PDT)

- New York: 9pm (EDT)

With gratitude

Grace 🌻

See you there! ❤️