Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Kate Smedley's avatar
Kate Smedley
19h

Grace, you are an inspiration 🫶

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor's avatar
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor
1d

Grace, six years of work culminating in last night's book launch is a beautiful achievement, especially in this new chapter you've embraced in Costa Rica. Your line, “I never got clear before I drew near,” offers an important insight about relationships: greater self-knowledge can help us recognize whether someone is ready to reciprocate the love and commitment we're offering. Another person's readiness remains their responsibility, while our growing clarity allows us to make more intentional choices about where we place our trust and affection. Thank you for sharing the joy of this milestone alongside the humility of your continuing journey, and for inviting others into an honest conversation with Sunaiyah.

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
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