You have so much to live up to.

But the biggest thing you can do with the noise that makes you feel guilty the moment you rise…

Honour yourself.

Today, I’m cracking down on this BS of optimisation and how it makes you feel guilty before you’ve even started your day.

I know, Ive been there. It even killed me off, quite literallyy….

But here I stand to shine and share with you!

Honouring yourself can be hard. I get it. But you can do it.

We are told who we are and have to remember our worth.

As a guru in the self-help field for over a decade, I’ve worked with people of every age.

But the ones who teach me the most?

Children, ages 3 to 6.

You have to start nurturing your inner child daily if you want to feel the wealth, health, and joy you deserve.

Yesterday, at a beach café here in Costa Rica, the owner — a New Yorker — said something that stuck with me.

We got talking about what it means to be a child, and he said,

“Oh, it’s the hardest thing.”

Last week, someone told me I have “innocent child energy.”

It landed as a beautiful compliment.

My “light energy” is infectious.

More people need lightness in a heavy world.

Quick hellos before we dive in! I’m back on Substack with a full week ahead, and I want you with me for all of it 💫

📍 Wednesday, 4 pm CST — I’m going live with Kevin Chung of the Standout Authors podcast, sharing how to write your book and get it out in the world!!

📍 Thursday, June 25 — my friend Arek , who whispers reminders from the soul, is publishing a piece on me — keep an eye out! Thanks, friend.

📍 Saturday, June 27, 10 am CST — I’m reuniting with my friend Sue Reid for a live conversation. We went live together around this time last year, right before I moved to Costa Rica — in the thick of heartbreak and breakthrough.

This time, we’re talking about how to chill out, cheer up, and why this might be the next best step you need to take in your own life.

Come sit with us. Bring your coffee, your questions, your whole self.

Now onto what’s actually been on my mind this week.

I picked my quad up from its MOT today.

A hefty damage to money, but she is my first ride. Quite literally.

At 30, I had never been behind the wheel, so I decided to do the deal:

Buy a second-hand quad after living here for a few months and noticing I need transport. But today it got me thinking:

New tyres. New brake pads. Some parts I can’t even spell. The bill made me wince a little, but she runs. It does its job. It gets me where I need to go.

As I rode her to the fruit shop (coconuts and papaya are my must!) and home afterwards, I thought:

When did I start expecting myself to pass an MOT, too?

Me and my quad after our first rainy storm!!

that’s what this whole “self-optimisation” culture feels like sometimes:

like youre supposed to be in a constant state of inspection:

Sleep better.

Eat cleaner.

Journal deeper.

Heal faster.

Manifest harder.

Get a good nights rest and somehow also be soft and rested and aligned.

As if our worth has an expiration date that only “10x-ing myself” can extend.

But here’s what nobody tells you: a quad doesn’t need to become a different vehicle to be worth keeping.

It just needs maintenance.

Oil. Air in the tyres.

A little patience when something rattles.

I think we are allowed the same grace.

This newsletter stays free. I remind you of what matters most:

Your peace is priceless:

When you pay, you get real growth. I appreciate you being here.

Since you subscribed to Live with Grace, you are here to slow your pace:

You don’t have to push harder; you need to soften smarter.

My resources for us to rest and be our best together:

🌻 My bestselling self-help book Chill Out and Cheer Up, new revised edition, written for the version of you who is ready to come home to herself.

🌻 The Parents Handbook Guide, your companion for more presence, peace, and play with your children every day. Chill Out and Raise UP!

🌻 Join The Seed Circle, a soft space to hug your nervous system and nurture your inner child for more peace, prosperity, and play in daily life.

My paid tier is open to the mums who need to stop overthinking everything, who are racing their child’s life away with pressure, fear, and doubt…

and who are ready to come back to presence, play, and power, together.

I am so tired of the version of self-improvement that’s just self-rejection wearing a wellness hashtag.

The version that tells you the you of right now — tired, imperfect, still figuring it out — isn’t enough yet.

That there’s some future-optimised you waiting on the other side of one more habit tracker, one more protocol, one more thing to fix.

What if you’re not broken?

What if you’re just a body that’s been driving a long road and is due, simply, for some rest and a little tending — not a transformation?

I don’t want to optimise myself into someone else.

I want to maintain the woman who’s already here. Keep her tyres full.

Keep her brakes working.

Let her rattle sometimes without deciding that means she needs an overhaul.

So today, instead of asking “how do I become more,” I’m asking:

What do I already have that’s working — and how do I take care of that?

If you’re in a season of feeling like you’re failing some invisible self-improvement test, I hope you’ll let this be your permission slip to stop taking it.

You don’t need fixing.

You need fuel, rest, and someone, even just yourself, to say

“this is enough for today.”

See you on one of those lives this week. 🤍

This newsletter stays free.

But when you pay, you get real growth.

The lasting kind, not full of life hacks, but real-time rituals.

Since you subscribed to Live with Grace, you are here to slow your pace:

You don’t have to push harder; you need to soften smarter.

My paid tier is open to the mums who need to stop overthinking everything, who are racing their child’s life away with pressure, fear, and doubt and who are ready to come back to presence, play, and power, together.

With love from Costa Rica,

and gratitude for the BIG butterfly flying like crazy in my kitchen right now, reminding me of the transformation we are all constantly going through!

Grace