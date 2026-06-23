Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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James M. Dakis's avatar
James M. Dakis
3d

Grace, my dear, you continue to be amazing and to bring me joy every time I read your words of encouragement.

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1 reply by Grace Grossmann
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor's avatar
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor
2d

Grace Grossmann, the quad/MOT image gives this reflection a wonderfully grounded way to think about self-care. You turn maintenance into mercy: fuel, rest, patience, working brakes, and permission to rattle without deciding the whole vehicle needs to become something else. That feels like an important correction to a wellness culture that can make people feel guilty before the day has even begun. Grateful for the warmth and honesty in reminding readers that honoring the self already here may be more life-giving than endlessly optimizing toward a self still out of reach.

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