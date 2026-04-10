You're always thinking what's next or what was…

A neverending cycle of anxiety that doesn't allow you to draw near, but live in fear.

Whenever I speak to someone, even now on holiday in Mexico City, it's like “I can't wait for the next holiday or “go there, do that”.

But what if I just wanna flow?

Be here, right now, and listen to what my intuition wants me to do or go?

That's the 🗝️ in not needing more, but being more

You're either living in the past or future, not fully appreciating the now.

I don't blame you.

I get it.

Our consumerist worls upholds anxiety to do and have more, rather than be more.

That's how consumerism works, right?

Did you know when you start to be present in whatever you do, create, or communicate…

Well, that's where abundance arrives.

Abundance in being!

Joy and fulfilment in being!

You don't need more, you need this:

It's not just one thing, but I'll let you in on two important factors for me right now.

It’s nearly been two weeks since being in Mexico.

Two weeks since vacation mode.

My body and mind feel it.

I originally came for my friend's wedding and ended up exploring more than expected thanks to my Substack, now real-life friend, Aneta.

We went live every Monday last year for 6 months or more and held our first online live summit in May.

Now she is showing me the joy that Mexico city brings to her, as well as Acapulco (the beach getaway we enjoyed the past weekend!).

I'm so grateful for our friendship and her hospitality.

That's it.

You need more connection.

Real-life conversations that make you forget about time.

People who make you feel seen.

For who you are.

Not who they think you are.

New people who have a blank canvas of you.

Like the one I had with a friend of her boyfriend, who also ends up being a writer, and shows me all his poetry.

Yno how much fuel that is for your soul?

Finding people who have similar values and hobbies?

That's real wealth.

Not the WhatsApp VM messages or phone calls, although they also count(!), but the in person face-to-face conversations that bring you back to

N O W.

And make you forget to check your phone?

I have a whole chapter dedicated to connection in my self-help book that I'll be republishing for it's second revised edition 5 years later. Stay tuned.

You need to try new things out

Today we went to Latin Americas biggest dance convention.

We attended a house music class.

I've never been to a class, but just love dancing.

Surrounded by what felt like professionals, put me off at first, but then I decided

Girrrrrrl look, learn, and try it out.

Watching the feet, feeling the rhythm, embracing the presence…

What a feeling.

You don't need to do anything.

You need to stop saying you need anything.

And be everything.

All you've ever wanted to be.

Be you, be all you've ever wished, be free.

What does that look like to you?

With gratitude

Grace