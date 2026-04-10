Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Kate Smedley's avatar
Kate Smedley
Apr 10

I love how you allow life to lead you on one big adventure and accept it with open arms Grace. And how wonderful that you made such a deep connection with Aneta here.

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Luke Mitchell's avatar
Luke Mitchell
2d

These are wonderful concepts. You're helping me clarify a number of ideas I've been thinking about lately. Thank you.

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