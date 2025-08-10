Hey love,

This isn’t just another guided meditation.

This is soul realignment.

I hear you…

Wtf is that, and why do I need that?

YouTube meditations are aplenty, we know.

They don’t go straight to your root for you to truly flow…

It’s about turning inward with support, listening deeply, and peeling away the layers that have kept you stuck, tired, or confused.

We don’t just “talk through” your experience.

We help your body release.

We work with your energy system, your emotions, and your intuition — together.

Here’s how we do it:

What Are Chakras and How Do They Affect Our Lives

Chakras are energy centres within the subtle body that govern different aspects of our physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being.

There are seven main chakras, each associated with a specific area of life from grounding and survival to love, intuition, and connection with the Divine.

When these centres are open and balanced, we experience flow, vitality, clarity, and peace.

When blocked or overactive, we often face confusion, stress, emotional imbalance, or even physical symptoms.

Stay tuned: tomorrow we’ll share why chakra healing is necessary.

In our Deep Alignment Journey, we move through all 7 chakras — three sessions per chakra — gently cleansing, activating, and grounding each energy centre.

In our Soul Map Package, we diagnose where your blocks are and go straight to the source, with bespoke healing sessions designed just for you.

Both begin with a free 30-minute session to see if this is right for you.

No pitch. Just presence.

Because we know what it’s like to feel misaligned.

We also know what it’s like to come back into your light.

You deserve to shine bright!

Let’s do this together.

With trust,

Grace & Bettya