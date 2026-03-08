To all the women who played small and put everyone else first…

The ones who kept the peace, overgave, and forgot themselves along the way.

I see you. I was you.

I burnt out, brokendown and suffered psychosis.

Now I rest before I rise.

Within four months, my life changed for the better.

I moved across the 🌎 alone to Costa Rica and now, I'm happier more than ever.

No, to you who asks “have you found a guy yet?” Or “why the smile?” as my mum would say after teaching me that a man would make my day.

It's me.

I'm the love of my life.

The man who God will bring me will compliment my life even more (this isn't a hate speech against men, but a reminder for women to be whole on their own before they depend on a man).

And this is your permission slip to start choosing yourself. 💜♀️

So happy women's day to the woman who held back her emotions because she didn't wanna be called “dramatic” anymore (ugh I get annoyed writing this after suffering this so much).

Happy women's day to the woman who holds it together for her family and spouse.

Happy women's day to the woman who runs for her child but forgets to rest for herself.

Happy women's day to the grandmother who didn't know better, but to be a cleaner, cook, server, and all the other roles our generations held and helped with.

Happy women's day to the woman of today who's remembering her worth, her voice, and uses it clearly, confidently, but also calmly.

To you who keeps doing,

Searching,

Seeking,

Now is your time to rest to be your best.

Now is your time to remember before you rise.

The Graceful Reset gets you there.

If you’ve been feeling like you’ve outgrown the version of you that always said yes, always overgave, and always put yourself last…

🌻✨ this is for you.

I created the Graceful Reset Guide for the woman who’s ready to reconnect with herself, release what no longer fits, and move forward with clarity and self-trust.

With play, presence, and peace at its core.

So you can be present with your kids.

Play with them and yourself

And be at peace,

Because you deserve it!!!!

Inside, I guide you through a gentle but powerful reset so you can stop living on autopilot and start choosing a life that actually feels aligned.

This isn’t about becoming someone new.

It’s about remembering who you were before you started shrinking to fit everyone else’s expectations.

Here's The Graceful Reset.

♀️💜♀️💜♀️👑

With gratitude

Grace

PS. I cried this morning as this fly landed on my ❤️ on this card… I felt the presence of my past OMA, opa, best friend present with me.

You're never alone.

Now I'm going to DANCE!! Move your body and let that pain or grief goooooooo..

Always flow.

🌊