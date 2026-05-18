Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Adrien Saell's avatar
Adrien Saell
1d

What stayed with me most is that beneath all the sensuality, the piece is really describing emotional safety.

Not just wanting passion, but wanting a nervous system that can finally relax inside intimacy. That combination makes the longing feel very human...

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Rev. Kevin T. Taylor's avatar
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor
1h

Grace, letting someone in can feel harder than carrying everything alone, especially when self-reliance has been mistaken for strength. What stayed with me was your challenge to the lie that healing must be solitary; meaningful restoration often happens through safe presence, honest relationship, and the courage to be known. The line about a friend who “didn’t try to fix it just sat beside me in it” carries real depth, because steady presence can sometimes do what advice cannot. Thank you for writing this with openness, compassion, and lived tenderness.

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