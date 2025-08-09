Dear sunshine seeker,

You were never meant to carry this all by yourself.

So many of us have learned to “cope” by disconnecting from our energy field — numbing out, pushing forward, staying busy.

We forget that healing is a relational act.

When we sit together in a healing space — Grace guiding breath and grounding, me (Bettya) channelling sound, colour, and light — something opens.

You don’t just feel better. You feel seen.

There’s peace where there was panic.

You don’t need to do more.

You need to be more.

By coming home to yourself.

And we’re here to guide that return.

Returning to yourself can be initiated by others

We are human BEINGS, not human doings.

We are SOCIAL beings and thrive off each other to feel alive.

No wonder everyone is suffering somehow these days. BIG DISCONNECT.

It’s not just about going to the gym daily or eating healthily, but it all works together in mind, body, soul, and spirit:

Nurture these acts of self-care daily, takes time, but oh maaaaaaaan, is it the most precious gift we are given to know ourselves deeply.

This way, you heal truly.

I healed thanks to these chakra cleansing meditations AND my community!

I was able to open up about how I am feeling, what is still making me feel good, how I am taking steps to grow and not just suffer…

We all do.

When we show up for ourselves, we show up for each other, and that creates momentum and motivation!

And then? You can feel, deal, and heal from ANYTHING that comes your way.

In Healing Hearts Hub, we heal together

When you become part of our community, you receive our chakra cleansing healing sessions at half price. It is about coming together in a safe space.

Opening up, becoming comfortable with who you are and who you want to be.

Join us for your first 14 days for free.

With love and light,

Bettya & Grace

