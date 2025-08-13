Hi sunshine seeker,

Confidence isn’t loud.

It’s not about faking it. It’s not a mask.

True confidence arises naturally when your energy is aligned and flowing freely.

You don’t have to convince yourself.

You feel it — in your belly, your spine, your voice.

That’s the magic of chakra work.

When we reach your solar plexus chakra, we work with power, purpose, and personal truth.

No posturing. No pretending.

Just a deep, grounded sense of, “I know who I am.”

“I finally feel clear about my direction.”

“I’m not afraid to be seen anymore.”

“I stopped apologising for being too much.”

This is the shift waiting for you.

Why Our Method of Sound, Light, and Mantra Is So Effective

Our healing approach works on both the energetic and vibrational levels, combining ancient practices with intuitive guidance:

🔹 High-Vibration Chakra Music (Sound Cleansing):

Each chakra vibrates at a specific frequency. We use specially selected cleansing music that corresponds to each chakra’s unique vibration.

These frequencies gently help release energetic blockages and support emotional release and nervous system balance.

🔹 Mantra Chanting:

Each chakra also responds to sacred Sanskrit mantras. These seed syllables (such as LAM, VAM, RAM, etc.) carry spiritual codes that help activate and harmonise the chakras.

We use mantra chanting as a healing tool, either through guided practice or energetic transmission. Even listening to the correct mantra can begin to reset and awaken the chakra it’s connected to.

🔹 Light Frequencies and Visualisation:

Chakras also correspond to specific colours: light frequencies that can be used in healing.

Through guided visualisation and intuitive energy work, we help restore vibrational harmony using the chakra’s natural colour frequency.

🔹 Our Energetic Presence as Channels:

While music, light, and mantra are powerful tools, the healing field created by Grace and me amplifies the effect.

We work as open, attuned channels creating a safe, high-frequency space where your system feels supported and seen.

Healing flows through us, not from us, and our resonance helps you access deeper shifts that may not be possible through apps, recordings, or solo meditation alone.

You are not alone in this process.

You are held, honoured, and gently brought back to your wholeness.

With harmony and health,

Grace & Bettya

→Let’s start with a free energy alignment.