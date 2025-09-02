I've always wanted to save the world after losing my 🌎 8 years ago today…

I was binge watching Sherlock with my mum after just having my wisdom teeth taken out (looking like I'd just been beaten up 😂 😭)…

Then the call came.

I couldn't believe it.

I didn't want to believe it.

When my best friend died, a part of me did too, but not the light within that holds love for me and you.

I tried so much to help him for years.

With his death, came lots of guilt and shame for not saving him, even when I tried my best.

So I wrote my self-help book in honour of him and to help others see the light within (and it changed thousands of lives to my surprise).

By faith, I moved to Sevilla two weeks after his death.

By faith, I wrote my book to help others with a positive outlook.

By faith, I trusted my grief could co-live with enjoyment and embracing new horizons.

All those years of drug addictions and diabete hospital visits had me late up at night waiting for his call.

He would come over in his Dominoes work uniform with a "cheeky dominoes" at my doorstep when uni was hard for me and I felt sad.

He would hug me so tight and say I'm the brightest light.

He always made me and every person laugh.

Everyone saw us as twin flames.

We were.

We would laugh like the 🌎 felt still and nothing else mattered, except me, him, and our souls intertwined.

We would sing our ❤️s out in his car with the windows down driving through the English countryside.

We got through bullying in high school together because we knew we had each other.

We were invincible.

Now I feel invincible alone, but a big realisation has hit home:

I want to save the world.

I get into this wave of wanting to save everyone.

Then I get into my ego that everyone needs a light like me.

But the hardest truth is: not everyone wants saving.

People have to also walk their own path.

Even if that is holding the label of a mental issue so close to them that it has become a part of them.

Even if that is taking longer to let their light be nurtured and seen.

Even if that is living a life that's not in alignment with their desires and dreams.

Now I have been through depression, I know how it feels, so no, I am not speaking from a space of toxic positivity "light and love".

Now I have been through mental breakdown, I know what darkness and numbness entails.

Now I have been through suicidal thoughts and attempts, I know that life is worth living.

I have to remind myself: I cannot help everyone and those who are ready, come to me.

I remind you to return to yourself:

the home within we all have, but have forgotten about due to conditioning, suffering, and calamity of society...

I remind you that your power within is the peace that invites you to feel at ease with no need anymore to worry.

I remind you how you do not have to accept your anxiety as your "other half" but a nudge to remind you to return.

Return to now.

Now is all we have.

It's all about returning to all you are, of which society pushes us away from so far.

Mental health issues like to trick you into thinking time is scarce and you gotta keep up.

Mindfulness reminds you that trust in presence and the breath is your friend, not your foe.

So now I know:

Take a step back.

Soak in the presence.

Don't let the haters fade me.

But attract the people who resonate with me.

Today, I take it slow and permit you to go with your flow…

Grief, gratitude, and grace can all live as one.

I'm joyful but sad, and that's ok.

All I want is a hug from my bestie or even my mum, but today I'm across the 🌎 with nobody who knows me but all my loved ones within me, guiding me…

As the last words from my best friend: I flourish and bloom.

That is my season and those are the kinds of people I attract.