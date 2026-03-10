You made it through!

The first day of the week can be the most challenging, right?

Just when you settle into the weekend chill, you are handed the on-the-go pill.

I felt that way this morning, as I wanted to sleep longer after dancing my tits off yesterday at ecstatic dance for two hours.

My feet genuinely hurt, haha.

But as a woman, more over a mother, how can you keep going as you do?

You do because you think you NEED to.

What we are told is a myth, women!

WE are not made for the constant workaholic drive.

Today, let me invite you to reflect on how to truly thrive:

What if your purpose here is to prioritise yourself?

Not in the way that your ego takes centre stage and every other line you say is “me”, in an individualistic society.

Nor in the constant consumption of self-care methods with the abundance of retreats, workshops, or tarot cards you take out every day in the hope of guiding you.

No, I am talking about your inner guide.

We all have her, our intuition, God, our higher self.

Whatever you wanna call her, the reason I am here is to remind you of your power

and how I moved across the world alone to start my first full-time job leading my own class of kindergarten kids in the jungle.

Now, as a full-time kindergarten teacher, I get it.

I get why mothers rush around forgetting themselves.

My body feels it.

But the difference between my colleagues and me is that I prioritise myself now like never before.

Going through my breakdown 5 years ago and landing in the mental clinic made me now prioritise myself with nutrition, movement, community, solitude, as well as all the other factors you are forgetting…

So after school today, I came home with my colleague/friend who struggles A LOT TO PRIORITISE HERSELF and has given up her extra job.

I also took a pause, giving Monday sunset yoga classes a try now because I need a rest.

Mondays are hard to get back into rhythm, so give yourself grace.

Chill out and cheer up.

As my self-help book declares.

btw I am bringing out a second edition and editing it right now. After 5 years self-publishing the bestseller on Amazon, I noticed she still speaks so much truth. Maybe needed now more than ever actually.

Mondays are mundane for most of us, but do the little things that lift you.

Even for me, living it up in paradise, two days were not long enough for me this weekend.

Last week was hard.

But I didnt hold onto it.

The key is to return to yourself.

Let your nervous system restore itself.

So as I sat on my sofa with my friend while we both got our pedicure done, I thought:

Wow, I always looked at those women doing their “self-care” routines like pedicures and manicures, and laughed, but now I get it:

It is a chance to love yourself and let yourself be treated,

let yourself be.

She fell asleep.

There was silence for half an hour.

No awkwardness, just sweet silence with the sound of birds and cows outside.

I felt so grateful in that moment to be in my own home and feel my NS restoring.

I closed my eyes and didn’t have to dream, as I felt my life was THE DREAM because I prioritised myself on every level, and now every day feels like miracles are in my way.

She awoke and said, “wow that was so good”, just shutting her eyes and drifting.

Because she felt safe.

I have always provided that safe space for everyone, so it makes my heart sing seeing her restored, as she is mostly in fight or flight mode during work.

If you dont feel safe and secure, then you can’t BE MORE.

If you are ready to soften smarter and not push harder, then welcome.

Less grind. More grace.

For the women who are done with the hustle.

For the women who are ready to

remember, rest, and rise.

Not through rushing.

But through living with intention.

Welcome to Live with Grace.

This space is for the women who…

• Are tired of pushing harder just to prove themselves

• Have spent years putting everyone else first

• Are ready to soften instead of force

• Know deep down there must be another way to live

Less hustle.

More alignment.

More grace.

Seven months ago, I moved across the world from Germany to Costa Rica — alone.

My soul had always called me here.

But there was never “the right time.”

I also made a choice that changed everything.

I went through a break-up because I didn’t want to follow someone to the United States.

The women in my family had always followed men.

Not me. Not anymore.

Prioritising yourself doesn’t mean becoming harder.

It means becoming truer.

Living with grace means:

• trusting your inner voice

• choosing your own path

• creating space for your own dreams

Especially if you’re a woman who has always put others first.

Now… It’s time for you.

This is why I created The Graceful Reset.

A guide for women ready to:

Release the hustle

reconnect with themselves

rise with intention

This is the beginning of my new space:

Live with Grace

For the women ready to soften smarter — not push harder.

Stop living on autopilot and start choosing a life that actually feels aligned.

Start choosing you, and everything around you does too

This isn’t about becoming someone new.

It’s about remembering who you were before you shrank to fit everyone else’s expectations.

Here’s The Graceful Reset.

♀️💜♀️💜♀️👑

With gratitude

Grace