Live with Grace

Live with Grace

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Jacobs's avatar
Mark Jacobs
4d

I found that when I started living for me, whole new worlds opened up…and they continue to line up.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Grace Grossmann and others
Kate Smedley's avatar
Kate Smedley
5d

I hope you feel better soon Grace. I am with you on the reading, naps and long walks in nature Grace. Safe travels home. ❤️🙏

Reply
Share
1 reply by Grace Grossmann
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Grace Grossmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture