That's the best thing you can do: live for you.

But we've forgotten in a 🌎 that praises external validation and families that steal our prioritisation.

Do you feel you're living for others or yourself?

Something that got me recently while visiting Mexico city was meeting a man who inspired me in more ways than one...

We spoke about star signs and spirituality.

He took me to beautiful parts of his beloved city.

He showed me his writing and it got me.

When asking me what my life is like in Costa Rica and then telling him about my daily life working with children, he replied

“You're passionate about it aren't you?”

I said “yes, I am”

He noticed by the way my eyes lit up.

I noticed by being here how I am so grateful for a life I've built in the past eight months doing what I love.

It's come from always following my ❤️ and finally prioritisng myself by moving across the 🌎 alone to start again…

(It's never too late to start again, just saying)

Why do you think you're boring when you're living?

On Substack recently, I've seen many notes declaring the ones who enjoy:

Reading or writing

Long naps (lol me)

Walking in nature

Etc…

Are the boring ones???

Sorry, what??

You are the exciting one who chose to carve your life the way you want it.

You are the brave one for breaking generational patterns.

You are the confident one for speaking your truth and taking space.

You are the courageous one for taking time in doing what makes you feel fine.

The list goes on.

And I'm here to remind you that when you chill out and cheer up, all comes your way.

Yes, my bestseller self-help book Chill Out and Cheer Up described as a “coach in your pocket” is coming out for it's second revised edition soon with notes from my now wiser self going through MH issues. Stay tuned!

Next time you stop yourself from staying in because you think you're boring or saying yes to something because you feel responsible,

STOP:

listen.

What do you want?

That's when your power of peace arises.

Stop rushing around and starting resting around.

You're not boring, you're beautiful and others will notice that tranquility within you.

Today's my last day in Mexico city and I wanted to go on the cable cars (as well as do so many more things!!) but instead, I rested.

Ok, I went to the library and bought four more books this morning from my current Mexican author obsession, and then tried to eat but felt worse.

So I stopped.

I slept.

Diarrhea isn't fun, but I'm grateful for my healthy body, soul, and mind.

I'm grateful for this vacation.

It's fueled me with inspiration.

I'm looking forward to returning home and hibernating for the next few days to write and finish my edits!!! Eeeekll!!

I'm grateful you're here.

Keep drawing near and stop that fear.

You're not boring, you're LIVING! And that's the best thing you can do.

With gratitude

Grace