I’m seen as a ray of sunshine by family, friends, and strangers alike, as my demeanour aligns with seeking optimism daily and bringing out the best in people.

With heartfelt musings and soulful intentions, I guide you to your inner sunshine that will always ground you with gratitude and grace for a slower pace and better life.

I am here to help you feel, heal, and grow together.

As a writer, spiritual thinker, holistic healer, and yoga & kindergarten teacher, I’ve dedicated my life to nurturing self-love and mindfulness.

But this journey wasn’t easy.

About me

At 21, I lost my best friend to mental health struggles, and it changed everything.

Amid grief, I poured my heart into writing my self-help book, Chill Out and Cheer Up, while living in my soul city, Sevilla, during my Erasmus year.

That was just the beginning.

I found yoga, trained as a teacher in India in 2018, travelled, lived in three countries, trained as a well-being coach, and kept rediscovering myself.

Life had more lessons for me—I broke down, experiencing psychosis in Berlin and half a year’s stay in the mental clinic.

Over the past decade, I’ve leaned into so much healing, unlearning and rediscovery.

Through it all, I curated a deep toolbox of practices that helped me rebuild from within: yoga, Qigong, mindfulness, reading, journaling, and much more.

And now, I share it with you.

As a trained Well-Being coach, I have been guiding people of all ages since 2019 to become calmer, confident, and caring.

Here are the main lessons that everyone was searching for.

My approach is rooted in self-love, because every transformation begins with how you treat yourself.

I will guide you to treat yourself with grace (pun intended!).

I help you cultivate grace, patience, and kindness toward yourself so that growth feels nourishing, not punishing.

What You Can Expect

Free Subscription:

Monthly Mottos – what you focus on grows. Each month, I’ll introduce a powerful theme to help shift your mindset and bring more intention into your daily life.

Thoughtful insights and inspiration to support your self-discovery and healing journey.

Free insights bring awareness—paid access brings transformation.

Paid Subscription (Premium):