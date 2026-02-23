Happy Monday sunshine seeker,

Remember today, when you seek the sunshine of others’ validation or people-pleasing, that your light comes from within.

When I peeled my papaya yesterday and found this sunshine, it reminded me that when I used to seek others’ validation, I felt worthless and worse.

Now, I know I am calm, confident, clear; others are attracted to me because I have no fear.

I dont chase, I attract with grace.

You can too.

In fact, you deserve to. I am here to remind you.

This morning, I made my frozen homemade bread from my friend in the pan.

I defrosted two slices in the fridge last night and enjoyed them this morning.

Why am I telling you this?

Because I went to three supermarkets yesterday to find a toaster, but couldn’t.

I accepted my fate and let it be.

That is a beautiful thing about living here: you can’t get everything within a snap of a finger.

It is refreshing.

That is what we are supposed to be living, NOT instant gratification in every way possible…

Hyperconsumption, fast culture, overconsumption: and then we ask ourselves why is everyone suffering??!?!?!

Think about this for a sec as you start your week:

What are you attached to?

I notice so many people in this area of Costa Rica for spirituality and “finding themselves” with all the cacao, ayahuasca ceremonies and yoga, etc.

It p*sses me off as a Yogi and thoughtful spiritual leader, that so many people even make this side of healing about CONSUMERISM.

I only went to my first women’s circle last week after being here for half a year.

Whereas others go daily to all these things, and I question how they do it: you need time to integrate and process people!

I have a feeling women and men alike consume all these ceremonies as if on a ravenous shopping spree without noticing it mentally or spiritually (lol).

I was having a conversation with a friend, if not the only one, who doesn’t bail at the last minute or ghost you (another flaky thing in people here).

She said:

You are the most grounded “spiritual” person here and you also speak the truth.

This meant a lot, but let’s not get to my ego; let’s get to the real stuff:

What if detachment is the real key to spirituality?

All the spiritual leaders said it over the years.

Buddha: Suffering begins with attachment itself.

Jesus: Seek first the Kingdom of God and all these things will be added to you.

soooooooooo what are you attaching yourself to already this Monday morning?

You need that coffee to sustain you into the week

You need to finish on time today to get to the gym with a matcha after

Whatever it may be, let it be.

Share below what you are detaching yourself from this week or over the next…

Today Lent starts, and with that, I give up coffee, alcohol (kinda already stopped here anyway with so many refreshing fruit bevs!), and sugar.

It is gonna be challenging, but if you didn’t guess by now, I love a good challenge.

It strengthens my soul and makes me feel whole,

reminding me we have all we need within.

God is sustaining us in love.

That is it.

All we need is love.

Stay tuned for my guide finally landing later!

The one where you remember rest is the key to feeling your best.

With gratitude

Grace

