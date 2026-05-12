Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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Adrien Saell's avatar
Adrien Saell
1d

What I appreciated here is the distinction between healing and emotional self-management.

A lot of people use positivity as a way to negotiate with pain rather than actually feel it. The result is often not peace, but exhaustion layered with guilt for still struggling underneath the affirmations...

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Jerry Ashukem Egbe's avatar
Jerry Ashukem Egbe
2d

Hi There,

https://princejefferson.substack.com/p/the-real-reason-silence-makes-you?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=6204je

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