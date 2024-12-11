For writers, the act of stepping away from a craft that defines them can feel paradoxical, even reckless.

Writing online was once my daily rhythm, a constant churn of ideas, updates, and insights. It was the butter to my bread.

But the last time I wrote on here I was in the psychiatric clinic… for more than half a year. And then I had to disappear.

It is somewhat weird returning to typing on the same laptop in a completely different setting around me, but also within me.

This time, I am at peace.

I feel I have been born again and there is no pressure to share my story online, not like then at least.

I can't quite believe it has been such a long time since writing online as I sit here and just type away with Khruangbin playing in my ears soothing my mind, body, and soul.

This just shows me: Writing is what fuels me.

Writing is not just my passion, my hobby, but is a key ingredient to who I am as a person.

I am sure you feel this way too, as I remember the engaging and passionate community on here (and I loved connecting with you).

It isn't as if I completely stopped writing, c’mon that is an absurdity.

I just stopped writing to be seen online.

I don't feel the need for it anymore. I journaled, and I wrote love letters to myself, and to my new partner. I wrote cards and started painting.

My creativity was churned in other ways.

3.5 years ago, I made a choice that seemed counterintuitive at the time: I stopped writing online entirely. Looking back, it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Here’s why. Oh, and why I won’t be returning to Medium (sorry), but I am on a new platform, Substack, because with every new beginning, comes also new ways.

1. Depression Was Intense

In the age of the internet, writing can feel less like a creative process and more like a performance. Between chasing trends, optimizing for algorithms, and watching metrics, I found myself losing sight of why I was writing.

Mental health issues don’t happen overnight — they creep in slowly. When I paused, I realised I was on the verge of creative exhaustion.

Stepping away gave me the mental space to recalibrate and reflect on what I truly wanted from my writing.

2. The Power of Slowing Down

The pressure to constantly produce — be it blog posts, tweets, or newsletters — creates an unsustainable cycle.

By taking a break, I allowed myself the luxury of slowing down.

For 3.5 years, I didn’t write with the intent to publish. Instead, I journaled.

I explored new ideas without the weight of an audience. Writing became personal again, an act of discovery rather than delivery.

3. Life Happens (and That’s a Good Thing)

In the years I spent offline, I lived more deeply.

I stayed in the mental clinic, came out and started my life afresh in a new city, started studying something (again) and made new friends, found a new partner, travelled, experienced challenges, and pursued other creative endeavours.

These experiences enriched my perspective, giving me a deeper well of inspiration to draw from. Ironically, by not writing online, I gathered stories worth telling.

I didn’t live everyday thinking,

oh yes, this would make a good story.

Side note: I did study Journalism and I guess it is now natural to always be on the outlook for a good story and have big ears (my friends were always amazed at my capacity to get all the juicy goss!).

Writing benefits from lived experience, and life doesn’t always happen on a schedule dictated by content calendars.

4. Rediscovering My Voice

When you write online for an audience, it’s easy to tailor your voice to fit expectations.

Over time, I realized that my authentic voice had been diluted.

Who was I writing for? And was I saying what I truly meant? Why was I writing? Was I depending on it to heal me? Kinda… yeah.

I mean, it did.

You know yourself how healing the effects of jouranling are, but being online can sometimes take away the power of the journal with no judgment.

Stepping away allowed me to reconnect with my core beliefs and passions.

When I returned, I felt more grounded in my voice and confident in my perspective.

I am now grounded, - I guess that was something missing big time four years ago when I started out, which isnt bad nor good, I was in a self-discovery state and wrote my first eBook which did well on Amazon and was described as “a shower for the mind!) - and grateful.

I am grateful for the hard times finally in one way or other because I wouldn’t be here in this moment without them.

5. Why Substack, and Why Now?

Coming back to writing was a deliberate choice, not a default one.

After reflecting on what I wanted from the experience, Substack felt like the right fit.

Its focus on fostering direct connections with readers, and creating community is *something I have wanted to do this whole year and have now finally found the space to do it*!

Writing is no longer about chasing clicks or followers. It’s about building a community of people who care about what I have to say and want to learn how to become more emotionally and spiritually intelligent. Substack’s format encourages authenticity and depth — qualities I now value more than ever.

Not to mention there is a newsletter option — when getting ill, I deleted my website, and my mailing list, but luckily not my Instagram lol… Either way, I now realise that starting a newsletter wouldn’t be a bad idea, and what greater way to have it here.

PLUS! I can bring community and help you weekly with a personal Q&A on how to:

deal with your stress better

invite more gratitude and mindfulness into your life

accept and love yourself more every day

Final Thoughts

Taking a break from writing online wasn’t easy.

It felt risky, even counterproductive at first. But by stepping away, I found clarity, purpose, and a renewed passion for storytelling.

As I return to this space, I do so with intention and excitement.

If you’ve ever felt trapped by the demands of online creativity, consider this your sign: stepping away doesn’t mean giving up. Sometimes, it’s exactly what you need to come back stronger.

Thanks for reading and I hope to see you over there!

