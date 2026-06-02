you don't need more hacks...
you need to chill tf out
Hey sunshine seeker,
Today I'm writing you from bed. Yup, it's only 7.30pm but I'm ready to retire… it's been a tough day but I'm okay.
A good night's sleep is UNDERRATED!
I learn to ride the ebb and flow, and you deserve to.
Even on Mondays starting rushed not ready,
Awaking with neverending to-do lists,
Meetings and sore wrists,
Not to mention
The constant pain in your neck.
Or tight shoulders
And jaws.
Cos guess what?
You don't need more hacks, but:
Chill tf out. Quite literally.
A Goodreads reviewer described Chill Out and Cheer Up as feeling "like a friend is talking to me through the book”.
“In a genre crowded with experts, gurus, and grand promises, this book takes a refreshingly different approach. Instead of telling you how to transform yourself, it offers simple reminders about handling stress, appreciating small joys, and being kinder to yourself when things don't go to plan.”
“Sometimes that's exactly the kind of wisdom we need.”
Soooo…
Your day is planned to a T.
I met a friend for a matcha latte yesterday.
He showed me his hourly schedule. All planned out.
Even on Sundays…
I asked “what's your day of rest then?”
He said mostly Saturdays.
I replied Sundays are mine (since childhood being brought up in a christian household, I've stuck to it).
He curved his lips up and said “that sounds good but then don't you feel like you're rushed into Mondays!?”
I said, “quite the opposite. I'm restored to take on the week ahead.”
But then today hit me.
The heat, the kids, the whacky post full moon energy… plus my period is coming.
So I stopped after a few sweet words from colleagues because:
I took my daily siesta and disn’t feel 💯 to hold my women's circle as I lay in bed with the AC (still going!).
Then I got a load of cancellations…
wow the universe works on vibrations!!!
I didn't feel bad, but delighted in solitude this evening instead.
Watching the hummingbird in my garden with the cows, butterflies and abundance of nature.
I felt abundant. Even when “down”.
You have the choice to not fill up your time with no time to breathe and stress out.
You deserve to chill out and cheer up
Not stress out and get down.
it's those 10 minute grounding practices that mean EVERYTHING!!
You don't need to do more
You need to soften smarter.
And that's why I'm here to remind you:
Rest to BE your best.
You need a real rhythm with no “lifehacks” that make you feel guilty after the first week, but simple daily steps to take that suit your busy schedule:
"The tips are simple rather than revolutionary, but that's exactly what makes them useful and easy to apply." 📖
Dance with discipline instead 🪩
having fun is 🗝️ right?
"What I liked most about this book is that Grace Grossmann doesn't come across as a guru preaching from a pedestal." 🌞 🌻 📖
Chill Out and Cheer Up understands youre human!!!!
"The advice feels
practical,
relatable,
And rooted in real-life experience.
It reads more like a conversation with a supportive friend than a typical self-help manual."
Grab the newly revised edition 5 years later from the other side…
Qhite literally.
5 years ago, I didn't wanna face life and stay in bed.
5 years later, I made my dream life living in Costa Rica come true living my passion as a kindergarten teacher in presence.
Now I wake up with a jovial joy in my step
Instead of dragging my feet in depression
This time, Chill Out and Cheer Up has the real-life turnaround after mental health breakdown.
You deserve to be guilt-free
You deserve to get out your head
You deserve to give space for your desires
You deserve to greet daily life with presence n peace
Available as an ebook or paperback
With gratitude
Grace
PS. get a good night's sleep 🪽✨
Another smile to my face brought to me by Grace Grossmann! Thank you, my dear friend.
I do need to learn how to get a good night's sleep.
Much love,
Jim
Pura Vida is more than a saying. It is a philosophy. Chilling out is critically important especially if we are committed to slowing down and absorbing all that life has to offer. Have a very Protopian day my friend.
Zev