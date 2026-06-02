Hey sunshine seeker,

Today I'm writing you from bed. Yup, it's only 7.30pm but I'm ready to retire… it's been a tough day but I'm okay.

A good night's sleep is UNDERRATED!

I learn to ride the ebb and flow, and you deserve to.

Even on Mondays starting rushed not ready,

Awaking with neverending to-do lists,

Meetings and sore wrists,

Not to mention

The constant pain in your neck.

Or tight shoulders

And jaws.

Cos guess what?

You don't need more hacks, but:

A Goodreads reviewer described Chill Out and Cheer Up as feeling "like a friend is talking to me through the book”.

“In a genre crowded with experts, gurus, and grand promises, this book takes a refreshingly different approach. Instead of telling you how to transform yourself, it offers simple reminders about handling stress, appreciating small joys, and being kinder to yourself when things don't go to plan.”

“Sometimes that's exactly the kind of wisdom we need.”

Soooo…

Your day is planned to a T.

I met a friend for a matcha latte yesterday.

He showed me his hourly schedule. All planned out.

Even on Sundays…

I asked “what's your day of rest then?”

He said mostly Saturdays.

I replied Sundays are mine (since childhood being brought up in a christian household, I've stuck to it).

He curved his lips up and said “that sounds good but then don't you feel like you're rushed into Mondays!?”

I said, “quite the opposite. I'm restored to take on the week ahead.”

But then today hit me.

The heat, the kids, the whacky post full moon energy… plus my period is coming.

So I stopped after a few sweet words from colleagues because:

I took my daily siesta and disn’t feel 💯 to hold my women's circle as I lay in bed with the AC (still going!).

Then I got a load of cancellations…

wow the universe works on vibrations!!!

I didn't feel bad, but delighted in solitude this evening instead.

Watching the hummingbird in my garden with the cows, butterflies and abundance of nature.

I felt abundant. Even when “down”.

You have the choice to not fill up your time with no time to breathe and stress out.

You deserve to chill out and cheer up

Not stress out and get down.

it's those 10 minute grounding practices that mean EVERYTHING!!

You don't need to do more

You need to soften smarter.

And that's why I'm here to remind you:

Rest to BE your best.

You need a real rhythm with no “lifehacks” that make you feel guilty after the first week, but simple daily steps to take that suit your busy schedule:

"The tips are simple rather than revolutionary, but that's exactly what makes them useful and easy to apply." 📖

Dance with discipline instead 🪩

having fun is 🗝️ right?

"What I liked most about this book is that Grace Grossmann doesn't come across as a guru preaching from a pedestal." 🌞 🌻 📖

Chill Out and Cheer Up understands youre human!!!!

"The advice feels

practical,

relatable,

And rooted in real-life experience.

It reads more like a conversation with a supportive friend than a typical self-help manual."

Grab the newly revised edition 5 years later from the other side…

Qhite literally.

5 years ago, I didn't wanna face life and stay in bed.

5 years later, I made my dream life living in Costa Rica come true living my passion as a kindergarten teacher in presence.

Now I wake up with a jovial joy in my step

Instead of dragging my feet in depression

This time, Chill Out and Cheer Up has the real-life turnaround after mental health breakdown.

You deserve to be guilt-free

You deserve to get out your head

You deserve to give space for your desires

You deserve to greet daily life with presence n peace

Available as an ebook or paperback

With gratitude

Grace

PS. get a good night's sleep 🪽✨