Live with Grace

Live with Grace

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James M. Dakis's avatar
James M. Dakis
15h

Another smile to my face brought to me by Grace Grossmann! Thank you, my dear friend.

I do need to learn how to get a good night's sleep.

Much love,

Jim

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Zev Paiss's avatar
Zev Paiss
18h

Pura Vida is more than a saying. It is a philosophy. Chilling out is critically important especially if we are committed to slowing down and absorbing all that life has to offer. Have a very Protopian day my friend.

Zev

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