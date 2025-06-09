Stepping out of your comfort zone doesn’t have to be loud or dramatic. It can begin with the smallest shift in energy, the simplest brave “yes.”

This month’s motto is all about stepping out of your comfort zone. I’m not just writing about it, I’m living it. And so can you, to finally live a life of freedom.

Here are 6 subtle shifts I learnt from this weekend’s flea market, where I let go of my past and noticed one of my superpowers: optimism.

Let this be the month you say yes to just one thing that scares you a little but excites you a lot. You don’t have to be loud, you just have to be true.

Your authenticity is your power.

As you read this, I invite you to ask: What is one small, honest step I can take today to align more fully with my truth? Let’s walk this path together—one shift at a time.

Let this be your nudge to take one small, brave step this week toward your power, your aligned life.

The comfort zone might feel safe, but your soul is asking for more.

This is your time if you are ready for real lasting change.

Flea Markets & Freedom

On Saturday, my friend and I had a stall at a flea market. But it wasn’t just about selling — it was part of my season of shedding the old. I’m deep in Snake Year energy right now (and it’s a 9 year too—hello endings and energetic completions!).

After my breakup and coming towards the symbolic closing of my Stuttgart chapter (after four beautiful years), I felt the urge to empty everything.

When she was visiting me one weekend, I went through my wardrobe like never before. I aimed to fill two Ikea bags full, and I DID, plus jewellery I’d held onto for pure sentiment (we all have those, right?!). That alone felt like a release.

I was prepped for a while. Each week, I would find something else to add to the boxes!

We met at 7 AM with tired smiles to set up by the lake. I found the perfect place, right? So pretty and calming, even if it was drizzling and cloudy mostly.

Armed with iced coffees and croissants, we were excited to get the day going.

I had forgotten the chairs, meaning we stood for 9 hours straight (my bad!).

People started snooping and buying before the market opened at 7.30 am, although it officially opened at 9 am!

Then guess what? One of my first sales was something we had laughed about, and said, “Who would buy this?” Just goes to show: YOU NEVER KNOW!

That’s the magic of flow and faith. We are all so unique, and that was something this flea market reminded me of too: we all have our styles, quirks and things we like.

That is what makes YOU special.

Not to mention, what is meant for you will come to you: that I truly believe.

6 Lessons in Stepping Out of My Comfort Zone This Past Week:

1. Speak Freely

We all have a voice, so use it. Don’t let anyone dim it.

The majority of people are overshadowed by egoistic people who shout and take up the limelight. Ring a bell?

Well, speaking freely and speaking your truth doesn't have to be loud like the ego, but calm and confident from the sacred space of love.

The more I notice how I trust my inner truth, the more I am taking up space.

I have struggled with this too, even as a yoga teacher for the past 7 years and a coach for the past 5. I work on it because I know my truth is to be spoken and to help others.

Are you one of those people who let others speak before you and prefer to listen? Me too. But not anymore, not you.

You deserve to be seen and heard.

A friend told me recently that he held himself back in a conversation with someone he liked because he didn’t want to come across as “too much”… it made me think:

Are you holding yourself back or do you say what you want?

2. Let Go—Even the Pretty Stuff

We all have pieces we’re holding onto: emotionally, physically, symbolically.

Jewellery you haven’t worn in years.

Clothes from a life that no longer fits.

Stories that no longer serve.

Letting go isn’t always easy, but it’s good for the soul and makes space for what aligns now.

3. Trust Your Energy, Not the Weather App

It was supposed to rain. I said it wouldn’t.

My optimism didn’t stop the rain, but it brought me peace.

Instead, we were shielded by a big, beautiful tree, and we stayed dry while others packed up opposite us, who got soaked.

Trusting my energy—even when it seemed naive—proved powerful.

And honestly? I’d rather be the girl who believes in protection and possibility than the one who plays it safe and packs up early.

4. Owning My Optimism Is a Superpower

I trusted the weather wouldn’t ruin the day, and it didn’t.

I trusted we’d attract the right people, and we did.

I trusted we’d have a nice day despite my forgetting the chairs, and we did.

Being optimistic isn't naive; it’s energetic alignment.

That trust in the unseen is part of my truth, and I won’t dim it to “fit in.”

My optimism is always sparked by nature! Look at this cute lil turtle in the lake popping its head out while it was raining.

5. Speaking Kindness Out Loud is a Brave Act

I love to share the love! Always have, always will.

Some people are taken aback when I compliment them (probably thinking: what does she want?!), but when I see some cool earrings or a skirt that speaks to my soul, I will tell you and make you feel whole!

At the flea market, I complimented freely on earrings, outfits, and vibes.

My friend was shy about it at first. She’d whisper to me, “I love her outfit”, and I’d say, “Tell her!”

So she did. She pushed herself out of her comfort zone and made the girl’s day.

Watching someone’s face light up just because we said what we were already thinking? Pure joy. That’s everyday bravery. That’s a real connection.

Telling people what we love about them is soul-giving. It’s not just nice—it’s necessary.

We’re all a bit more radiant when we’re acknowledged, and it costs nothing to offer that spark. This was also a lesson in speaking my truth without overthinking it.

Compliments are mini love spells.

This is a little nudge for you, too — do you compliment others freely?

That’s one small way we stretch beyond comfort: saying what’s true from the heart.

We all thrive off being seen.

6. Selling IRL is Sacred Practice

Selling in person (especially in German!) has been a stretch.

But I noticed something: when I speak from my whole self, not a script, not a performance, things flow.

Why so?

I embody my authentic self.

Teaching yoga in German twice a week in the park again has shown me how much I have grown in only ONE YEAR!

I don’t plan my classes anymore on purpose. Instead of being consumed by how I am saying the instructions right, I rather look at my class and lead with love, considering each person’s level and energy…

That has been the best challenge for me recently: adjusting my classes to my students.

Funny story: I teach in a field on Wednesdays where a load of ducks are and their poop… I gave my mat to a lady who had forgotten hers and had to walk around in the poop adjusting people with a class of 25 of all different ages and levels. That day, I was out of my comfort zone, but I embraced it, as I always do.

The throat chakra work I’ve been doing is working. I’m expressing more freely. With grace. With groundedness. And it’s translating into a real, aligned connection.

Wbu?

How have you been stepping out of your comfort zone recently, or plan to this month?

If you are like my friend who is considering “is the danger worth the risk?” when pondering the thought of going back to online dating, then I can help you.

I guide you back towards your inner voice, your light that knows what is right.

Sure, you may have two conflicting voices:

1 wants to protect you — 1 wants to push you

So, which one are you embracing or ignoring?

I now have only 2 spaces this month for you to work 1:1 with me in my Mindful Alignment Mentorship. Found out more about it in this piece more about it.

Your Invitation This Week

Your comfort zone will try to convince you it’s safe.

But your soul? It wants more. It wants the truth.

Movement. Joy. Compliments. Creation. Dancing in the rain or laughing out loud.

So ask yourself:

→ What can I release this week that no longer feels like mine?

→ What compliment am I holding in that someone needs to hear?

→ Where am I ready to show up—even if I’m not “ready”?

You don’t have to do it all. You have to do the next true thing.

You don’t need to overhaul your life to step into your power:

Maybe it’s clearing a drawer.

Saying a compliment out loud.

Going live on Substack even if your voice shakes.

Or finally writing that thing you’ve held back for the past year.

Whatever it is, take one honest step out of your comfort zone this week. Share below — I would love to know!

I’ll be right here, doing it with you.

With gratitude

Grace