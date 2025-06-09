Mindful Moments: Cultivating Inner Peace & Emotional Growth

Discussion about this post

Martha Chabinsky
6d

It is out of my comfort zone to pull back and not force something whether it’s a relationship, a piece of writing or a change in my thoughts. It seems my general inclination is to try to make something happen that alleviates my discomfort, so I am learning to be with what is and allow people and things to come to me of their own accord. Big stuff!

2 replies by Grace Grossmann
Sae Abiola
Jun 9

Thank you for sharing this, it deeply resonates with me. Lately, stepping out of my comfort zone has meant using my voice more boldly, even when it shakes. I’m shedding the version of me that stayed silent just to keep the peace and choosing instead to speak up for what feels true. This month, I’m leaning into that courage initiating honest conversations, showing up fully, and trusting that letting go of the old creates space for something more aligned. Sometimes growth isn’t loud it’s in the quiet choice to no longer shrink.

1 reply by Grace Grossmann
