I snoozed three times this morning.

Yep, I’m not perfect. I’m not a 5 a.m. guru who drinks green tea and does yoga before sunrise every day (though I do normally wake up at 5.30 for my 1-hour rhythm of movement, breakfast, breathing, and journaling).

Life is full. Busy. Demanding.

But I’ve learned that rituals are everything, with the occasional rest day in between.

Today was that day for me.

More days look like that for me:

I work from presence, not pressure (and oh, how my world has shifted for the better!)

After our first live online summit this past weekend (aaaaaah!)—filled with so much inspiration, connection, and high vibration—my body needed more rest.

So I honoured it.

I didn’t force myself to school (I’m in the final days of my kindergarten studies, and honestly… I’m done). Instead, I flowed and let myself rest.

I walked for an hour in the fields. I breathed. I grounded.

I let the summit reflections sink in. It was POWERFUL! Replay will be available to those who missed it soon in the format of a course!

This is my new normal: listening to my body instead of overriding it.

Do you allow yourself that space, too?

Most people don’t. Most people are still in survival mode.

But not you. Not anymore.

You’re here. And I’m so deeply grateful for all 1,013 of you (13 is my lucky number!).

I woke up tired but inspired. And with so many new faces here, I figured it was the perfect time to reintroduce myself:

Hi sunshine seekers, I’m Grace.

And I’m here to teach you what school never did:

How to feel, regulate, and live an emotionally aligned life.

I am a multidisciplinary, passion-led mentor who has always followed her heart to guide others back to their heart!

As a kindergarten teacher, I see how our inner child still runs the show—how early patterns shape our adult relationships and self-worth. I show you how to reconnect with your inner child for a more playful and joyful spirit.

As a yoga and meditation teacher for the past 8 years, I’ve felt the power of breath, movement, and stillness to bring us back home. I guide you towards your breath and body, so you may release what no longer serves you and receive all the fresh energy awaiting you.

As a holistic healer and well-being coach, I don’t try to fix people—I walk with them as they remember their wholeness. I have suffered with mental health issues too, so I now know we all require balance in diet, duties, and delights. I remind you that your body and mind are your home: you are safe.

And as a self-help author and writer, I give language to your unspoken feelings and let them breathe. I speak like a friend to make you feel seen and heard.

But more than any title—I’m someone who’s lived it.

I’ve broken down. I’ve lost. I’ve grieved. And I’ve rebuilt—layer by layer.

THAT is the key: I have always shown up as my sunshine self in the end because I know that everything is working for me (even when it doesn’t at first).

Now, I walk beside others as they meet their inner child—not with shame, but with grace.

We don’t bypass. We don’t sugar-coat.

We regulate, don’t react.

We remember, don’t force.

We heal at the pace of safety with grace.

Here’s how we can walk together:

1. Free Support & Letters of Healing

Start your week with nervous system regulation to find your higher vibration.

Receive my weekly Monday Mindful Moments for free and the occasional rant or reflection in your inbox…

Become a paid subscriber to get a mid-week pick-me-up collab for Well-Being Wednesday with some of the most inspirational people I have met here.

These pieces offer you real advice for real change.

Stop living in limits and start living in light.

2. Healing Hearts Hub – $50/month

Start small. Stay steady. Heal with others.

Real healing happens in a safe space with others who don’t judge you but offer you understanding. THAT is what we are building:

For those dedicated to their growth on their healing journeys, built on self-compassion, gratefulness and alignment. We set goals aligned with us and reflect on triggers or situations.

Change is a constant: now navigate it with ease.

Access the Healing Hearts Hub community with a first free trial month:

Daily check-ins + guided self-care prompts

Weekly small goals/intentions for walking, journaling, and mindfulness

Weekly mindful meditations on Thursday: consistency and collective healing are magical

Monthly group journaling workshops and coaching sessions

Peer support and deep connection

Perfect for: People craving calm, consistency, community support, and daily rhythms.

3. The Embodied Healing Mentorship – $1500/month

One-on-one. Fully supported. Life-changing. 3 months of mentorship for redirection and realignment.

I have space for 3 people ready to embrace true calm and confidence:

Private 1:1 Weekly Sessions for 3 months (60 mins): personalised healing journey

Integration support (up to 30 mins VM per week)

Customised ritual map: tailored tools for nervous system, movement, self-talk As an accredited Well-Being Coach and Holistic Healer, everyone’s paths look different, including your healing.

I have worked with people of all ages for the past 7 years, and have adapted to unique lifestyles and circumstances to provide you with a tailored plan to finally make every day worth living.

This is for those truly ready to transform—emotionally, spiritually, and somatically.

With a smile on your face

Gratitude is your leading compass

No more physical or emotional pain, but true joy

No more overthinking, but a mindset of calm and clarity

Mindfulness becomes your daily lifestyle because you listen and respond

If you’re reading this, you’re already doing the work.

If you’re ready to be supported in it, I’m here.

Let’s go there, together. Breath by breath. Step by step.

Later today, join us at 4.30 pm CET for my live with Aneta, as we do every Monday.

Any questions or topics up for discussion?

In honour of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, I opened up about my story of psychosis and depression to help you heal mind, body, and soul:

This Mental Health Awareness Month newsletter is paid because it carries the medicine of my story—from psychosis and depression to living a regulated, mindful life.

If you’re on the path of reclaiming your power, remembering YOU ARE LOVE, then this space will meet you exactly where you are.

With gratitude, regulation, and higher vibrations,

Grace

Founder of Healing Hearts Hub

Author of Chill Out & Cheer Up

